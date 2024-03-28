JUST IN: Army declares Prof, seven others wanted over killing of 17 officers, soldiers in Delta

The Nigerian Army on Thursday release a list and pictures of eight people it has declared wanted over the killing of 17 of its personnel in an ambush in Okuama Community in Delta State.

The list which includes one female and seven males also has the name of one Professor Arthur Ekpekpo.

Prof. Arthur was placed on the wanted list by the military high command alongside a community woman leader, Mrs Igoli Ebi, as well as Reuben Baru, Akata Malawa David, Akevwru Daniel Omotegbono (A.k.a Amagbem), Sinclear Oliki, Clement Ikolo Oghenerukevwe, Reuben Baru, and Andaowei Dennis Bakriri.

Military fixes Wednesday for burial of soldiers killed in Okuama

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, who disclosed the names of the wanted persons during a press conference at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja on Thursday morning, however, said though there was no bounty placed on the wanted persons, the military authorities will leave no stone unturned to bring them to justice.

The DHQ which also displayed the images and names of the suspects in a photo collage, via its X handle, called on the stakeholders and traditional rulers across the country particularly in the Niger Delta to help the military in fishing out those who had been declared wanted.

The soldiers comprising of a Lieutenant Colonel, a Major, a Captain, and 12 other rank and file soldiers, were serving with the 181 Amphibious Battalion and were on a mission to quell community clashes in the Bomadi LGA of the state when they were abducted and subsequently killed.

