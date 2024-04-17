News
Army detains 2 soldiers over alleged theft in Dangote Refinery
The Nigerian Army has detained two soldiers over alleged theft at the Dangote Refinery in Lagos.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said in a statement on Wednesday the Nigerian army was deeply concerned over its personnel involvement in criminality.
He said the act prevented by vigilant troops and private security operatives on duty at the refinery was unacceptable and highly regrettable.
The spokesman said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the two suspects were hired by a civilian contractor simply identified as Mr. Smart who claimed he wanted to recover some armoured cables he had left behind on the refinery’s premises.
READ ALSO: Military court sentences army General to 7 years in prison
“Unknown to the soldiers, the said contractor sensing trouble as they approached the security post excused himself from the vehicle and bolted, leaving them behind.
“Further investigations are ongoing to fully ascertain the depth of culpability of the apprehended soldiers.
“Additionally, the stolen cables have been recovered and are in safe custody.”
Nwachukwu said the army was working closely with the management of Dangote Refinery to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.
