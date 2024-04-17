Police arrests two APC members for printing fake cards in Ondo

Police operatives in Ondo have arrested two members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for allegedly printing fake membership cards ahead of next weekend’s governorship primary in the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Akure.

She listed one of the suspects as Ariyo Ajiroba.

The statement read: “On Wednesday, 17th April 2024, the police received intelligence that one Mr. Ariyo, a transporter in Ondo town was registering APC Party members at his residence ahead of the party primaries slated for 20th of April, 2024.

“Police personnel from Yaba Divisional Headquarters led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police visited the house and recovered the following items from the scene, APC party’s registration booklets, list of names of purported party members of ward 7 Ondo, 53 passport photographs of different individuals, jotter containing with names, two exercise books with names and phone numbers of people and two slips of a registered form.

“Two suspects have been arrested and are assisting the Police with necessary information to apprehend others involved in this cynicism.

“The Commissioner of police, Abayomi Oladipo, admonishes all political aspirants to caution their supporters whose acts can stir the hornet’s nest in the state.

“The CP also ordered total clamp down on incendiaries no matter whose ox is gored, as the Command has spread its tentacles to all nooks and crannies of the state to ensure safety of lives and property and peaceful conduct of the party primaries in the state.”

