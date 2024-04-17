News
Imo Assembly confirms additional six commissioner nominees
The Imo House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed six additional commissioner nominees in the state.
The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Chike Olemgbe, said at the plenary that the list of nominees was considered during an executive session on Tuesday before their appearance for the screening.
The House Majority Leader, Mr Kanayo Onyemaechi, thereafter, moved the motion for screening and was seconded by the member representing Owerri Municipal, Mr. Clinton Amadi.
The nominees are – Mr. Johncliff Nwadike, Mr. Ernest Ibejiako, Mr. Emeka Mbudem, Chief Ifeanyi Oru, Dr. Prosper Ohayagha and Mr. Chukwuemeka Okoronkwo.
READ ALSO: Imo Assembly confirms three commissioner nominees
Following the screening of the nominees, the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Amarachi Iwuanyanwu, moved a motion for their confirmation, noting that they had satisfied all requirements.
The motion was seconded by the lawmaker representing Owerri Municipal, Mr. Clinton Amadi, following which the nominees were confirmed.
The House had previously screened and confirmed 16 persons nominated as commissioners by Governor Hope Uzodinma.
