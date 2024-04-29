Apple, OpenAI resume negotiations on development of iPhone chatbot

American multinational corporation and technology company Apple and Artificial Intelligence research organisation, OpenAI have resumed talks on the development of a chatbot for iPhone.

As per Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, Apple is constructing its own extensive language models to facilitate certain functions in iOS 18. However, the main focus of their discussions with OpenAI is a “chatbot/search component.”

Apple was reportedly in talks to license Google’s Gemini chatbot for new iPhone capabilities, according to a Bloomberg report from last month.

According to the report, Apple has not decided which partners it will work with in full and may decide to go with another supplier, open a new tab with Google, or come to an arrangement with both OpenAI and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.O).

Recall that CEO Tim Cook stated that Apple is “excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year” and that the business is still researching and investing in artificial intelligence when the company released its profits in February.

Even though this shows a continued commitment to AI and machine learning, it’s doubtful that any of the publicly available models could compete with closed models like Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

