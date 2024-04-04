Apple exploring development of personal home robots —Report

American multinational corporation and technology company, Apple, is currently exploring the development of personal home robots, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Shortly after giving up on developing an electric car, the news site that quoted anonymous sources close to the matter disclosed that Apple developers are now creating personal robots.

The California-based company, which has been looking for new revenue streams outside of its iPhone sales, is developing a robot that would follow people around the house and be helpful.

According to the report, Apple is recruiting engineers and researchers to “assist us research, define, and develop complex intelligent robotic systems and experiences in the real world.” The job description for the robotics positions asks candidates to help “shape the AI that will power the next generation of Apple products.”

The idea behind the move is an attempt to create a machine that can replicate head motions and focus on one individual within a group, presumably to enhance video calls.

The report comes at a time analysts are eager to learn about Apple’s advancements in artificial intelligence during the company’s annual WWDC developer conference in June at its Silicon Valley facility.

