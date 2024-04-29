BREAKING… Finidi George takes over as Super Eagles head coach

Former Nigeria International, Finidi George has been officially appointed as coach of the Super Eagles.

The seat had been vacant since former coach Jose Peseiro left following the second-place finish of the Eagles at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in February.

After the long wait for the Portuguese’s replacement, the Board of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) approved the recommendation of its Technical and Development Committee to appoint Finidi George.

George, who spent 20 months as assistant to Peseiro, took charge of the squad in interim capacity during two friendly matches in Morocco last month.

Read Also: Finidi ‘improving self’ with hopes of coaching Nigeria’s national team in future

His squad edged Ghana 2-1 in the first match, ending an 18-year winless streak against the Black Stars, but then lost 0-2 to Mali in the second game.

George, a member of the so-styled ‘Golden Generation’, assisted Rashidi Yekini (of blessed memory) to score Nigeria’s first-ever FIFA World Cup goal against Bulgaria in Dallas, USA on 19th June 1994.

George’s immediate task will be to guide the Super Eagles to victory in two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against South Africa and Benin Republic in Uyo and Abidjan respectively, in a little over five weeks.

The matches are must-win encounters, with the Super Eagles lagging behind in third place in Group C of the African campaign behind Rwanda and South Africa.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now