German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring

German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating scam. The announcement came on Wednesday from Bavarian police, a state police force in southern Germany.

According to a police statement, the arrested individuals are believed to be part of the Black Axe gang, a known criminal organization with international operations. While the Black Axe is involved in various criminal activities, German police specifically linked this group to dating scams and money laundering.

The dating trick was a “modern form of marriage fraud.

“Using false identities, the fraudsters for example, signalled their intention to marry and, in the course of further contact, repeatedly demand money under various pretexts,” police said.

According to the police, the suspects, who all held Nigerian citizenship and were aged between 29 and 53, were arrested in nationwide raids on Tuesday.

Law enforcement swooped on 19 properties, including both homes and asylum shelters, police said.

The Black Axe gang had “strict hierarchical structures under leadership in Nigeria” operating different territorial units, police said.

Dating scams typically involve fraudulently creating online profiles to build romantic relationships with victims. The scammers then exploit these emotional connections to manipulate victims into sending money or revealing personal financial information.

Financial losses from dating scams can be significant, making them a serious crime. The number of victims involved in this particular case is not yet known.

German authorities are likely to continue their investigation to uncover the full extent of the scam and identify any additional parties involved. This case also highlights the growing international reach of online fraud schemes and the importance of online safety measures.

