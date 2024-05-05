‘There’s nothing unique about Peter Obi’, Omokri lists ten ex-govs better than LP candidate

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has once again, attacked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi following a recent release of names of 170 former Nigerian governors who have pending corruption cases with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Omokri who seemed surprised that Obi, a former Anambra State governor is not on the list, decided to take another shot at the LP chieftain by comparing him with other former governors, especially Minister of Works and former Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi.

He said while Obi could not build a single school, or fight poverty in Anambra, Umahi built more than 10 schools in Ebonyi and empowered many youths in the state.

He also gave a list of former governors whom he also said performed better than Obi while they were in various Government Houses.

Taking to his X handle on Saturday night, the former presidential aide also listed other governors who he said, performed better than Obi and are also not on the EFCC list.

“Nigeria has had 170 Governors since 1999. Only one-third of these Governors have a case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. That Peter Obi is not among these 58 Governors does not make him unique or outstanding,” he wrote.

“There are even fewer Nigerian Governors or former Governors that were listed in the Pandora’s Papers of globally corrupt individuals. And Peter Obi is one of only three mentioned.

“And only two former Nigerian Governors have ever been detained at Heathrow Airport. And Peter Obi is one of them.

“So, when you tag me on the EFCC list and think that that makes Peter Obi a saint, I am sorry, but I am not that shallow. I deal with facts.

“If you want to talk about an outstanding Governor, serving or former, then Dave Umahi is more outstanding than Peter Obi.

“Peter Obi did not build a single school. Dave Umahi built more than ten. Poverty almost doubled under Peter Obi as Anambra Governor, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, but Umahi kept a lid on poverty in Ebonyi as Governor.

“There are 112 serving and former Governors that are not on the EFCC’s list, and I can list ten that are better than Peter Obi, including:

Donald Duke Tunde Fashola Seye Makinde Babagana Zulum Dave Umahi Liyel Imoke Aminu Tambuwal Niyi Adebayo Olusegun Mimiko Bisi Akande

“Unlike Peter Obi, each of these ten Governors built schools. Unlike Peter Obi, none of the above were fingered for corruption by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

“If you want to talk about outstanding Governors, mention them, not Obi.”

