Tinubu approves 555 appointments to governing boards of Federal Tertiary Institutions

President Bola Tinubu has given his seal of approval to the appointment of 555 individuals to serve as Pro-Chancellors/Chairmen and members of the Governing Boards of 111 federal universities, polytechnics, and Colleges of Education.

This move follows the President’s assent to a list of nominees selected by the Ministry of Education.

According to an advertorial by the Education Ministry, each institution will have a chairperson and four members appointed to its Governing Board.

The appointments were announced by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, who also revealed that the inauguration and retreat for the Governing Councils will take place on May 30 and 31, 2024, at the National Universities Commission in Abuja.

“The inauguration and retreat for the Governing Councils will take place on Thursday, May 30 and Friday, May 31, 2024, at the National Universities Commission, 26 Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, Abuja. Both events will commence at 9:00am daily,” Walson-Jack said.

The appointments are seen as a significant development in the administration of federal tertiary institutions, and are expected to have a profound impact on the education sector in Nigeria.

The newly appointed Governing Boards will play a crucial role in shaping the policies and direction of the institutions, and will be responsible for overseeing their management and operations.

