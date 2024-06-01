Sen Shehu Sani condemns opposition lawmakers for quietness in NASS

In a scathing assessment, former Senator Shehu Sani has accused lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) of being passive and invisible in the National Assembly.

Sani, a former lawmaker from Kaduna State, expressed his disappointment in a social media post on Saturday, suggesting that the opposition lawmakers were failing to meet the expectations of the masses.

According to Sani, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers were the only visible presence in the National Assembly, while the opposition remains conspicuously absent.

This lack of visibility, Sani implied, was a stark contrast to the robust representation expected from opposition lawmakers.

He tweeted: “Ruling party lawmakers are visible in the National Assembly. Opposition Lawmakers are invisible in the National Assembly”.

Sani’s critique raises questions about the effectiveness of the opposition in holding the ruling party accountable and representing the interests of their constituents.

The invisibility of opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly may indicate a lack of cohesion, strategy, or political will to challenge the status quo.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, Sani’s comments serve as a call to action for opposition lawmakers to reinvigorate their presence in the National Assembly and fulfill their role as a check-and-balance mechanism.

The visibility and engagement of opposition lawmakers are crucial in ensuring a robust democracy and representing the diverse interests of the Nigerian people.

