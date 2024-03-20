With a total monthly package of N5.39 million for the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) the House of Representatives has passed a Bill for an Act for upward review of the salaries, allowances, and fringe benefits of judicial office holders in the nation.

According to the executive bill that President Bola Tinubu submitted to the Green Chamber on Tuesday, the President of the Court of Appeal would receive a monthly package totaling N4.48 million, while the other justices of the Supreme Court will receive a total package worth N4.21 million.

Similarly, justices of the Court of Appeal are to earn a total monthly package of N3.73m while the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, President of the National Industrial Court, Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Grand Khadi, FCT Sharia Court of Appeal, President of Customary Court of Appeal, Chief Judge state High Court and Grand Khadi of State Sharia Court of Appeal and President of state Customary Court of Appeal will earn a total monthly package of N3.53m.

The monthly package comprises basic salaries and all regular allowances, including car fueling and maintenance, personal assistance, hardship, entertainment, utilities, security, outfit, journal subscription, medicals, service allowances, restricted or forced lifestyle, dual responsibility, and legal researchers.

In a same vein, the House also approved additional allowances not included in the entire monthly package. These include, among other things, severance gratuities of N80, 78 million at the end of a term, leave allowances estacode per night of $2,000 where appropriate, and duty tour allowances.

