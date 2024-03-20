Business
Senate wants CBN gov, Cardoso, to explain why Emefiele unilaterally approved N30tn loans under Buhari
The Senate Ad-hoc Committee has concluded plans to summon the current Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso over 13 infractions noted in the N30tn Ways and Means loans obtained from the apex bank and spent by the former President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.
Cardoso is expected to explain certain details regarding the infraction.
This came to the fore when Chairman of the Senate committee, Senator Isah Jibrin (Kogi East), and other members of the panel met with officials of the CBN at the National Assembly on Tuesday.
The team of CBN officials was led by one of the deputy governors of the apex bank, Bala Bello.
Jibrin alleged that the immediate past former governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, unilaterally signed billions of naira in the approval of different tranches of the loans without following due process.
The senator said, “Your governor who took over from Emefiele should be able to stand for Emefiele because he took over from him, including his assets.
“Emefiele should provide an explanation to the existing governor. We will invite the governor and in case he does not have a response, he will contact Emefiele.”
READ ALSO:CBN to clear FX backlogs of remaining five banks in few days, says Cardoso
The Kogi lawmaker also accused Emefiele of illegally signing billions of naira in 13 documents.
According to the committee chairman, Emefiele ought to have approved the loans in conjunction with the CBN Board of Directors, stressing that he unilaterally signed the loans contrary to the requirements of the CBN Act.
Jibrin said, “The committee of governors ought to be the signatories to the Ways and Means account but in the document we have here, the governor signed billions of naira in about 13 places.
“We want to know the total figure of the Ways and Means. We want to know the summation of the figure.”
The committee chairman further noted that documents available to him on the Anchors Borrowers Programme implemented by the Buhari’s administration indicated that about 70 per cent of the programme had been executed, leaving the remaining 30 per cent.
He said, “On the Anchor Borrowers Programme, you have done well. You did about 70 per cent but we must ensure the completion of the remaining 30 per cent.”
By Babajide Okeowo
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...