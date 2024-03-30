Politics
Senate hints at recall of Ningi amid budget padding allegations
The Senate has hinted at a possible recall of Senator Abdul Ningi from his three-month suspension.
This was revealed on Friday by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, while fielding questions from reporters on arrival from the Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.
Ningi had alleged, in an interview, that the budget passed by the National Assembly for the 2024 fiscal year is N25tn while the one being implemented by the Presidency is N28.7tn.
Akpabio spoke barely 24 hours after Ningi, in a letter written by his counsel, Femi Falana SAN, on Thursday, gave Akpabio seven days to recall him or face legal action.
READ ALSO:Senate wants CBN gov, Cardoso, to explain why Emefiele unilaterally approved N30tn loans under Buhari
Akpabio said though he has not seen the said letter, it was already receiving due attention, adding that the matter would be resolved like a family affair and hopefully Ningi would return to take his seat soon.
“It is a parliamentary decision. I have not seen the letter yet. But Senator Ningi is one of us. I mean what is suspension?
“I believe that in a few days, he will join us. So, there is no problem. It would be resolved amicably. The Senate is a family,” Akpabio said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...