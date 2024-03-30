Senate hints at recall of Ningi amid budget padding allegations

The Senate has hinted at a possible recall of Senator Abdul Ningi from his three-month suspension.

This was revealed on Friday by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, while fielding questions from reporters on arrival from the Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

Ningi had alleged, in an interview, that the budget passed by the National Assembly for the 2024 fiscal year is N25tn while the one being implemented by the Presidency is N28.7tn.

Akpabio spoke barely 24 hours after Ningi, in a letter written by his counsel, Femi Falana SAN, on Thursday, gave Akpabio seven days to recall him or face legal action.

Akpabio said though he has not seen the said letter, it was already receiving due attention, adding that the matter would be resolved like a family affair and hopefully Ningi would return to take his seat soon.

“It is a parliamentary decision. I have not seen the letter yet. But Senator Ningi is one of us. I mean what is suspension?

“I believe that in a few days, he will join us. So, there is no problem. It would be resolved amicably. The Senate is a family,” Akpabio said.

