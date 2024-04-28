CSOs frown at IGP’s withdrawal of police personnel from Kano anti-graft agency

Some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the anti-corruption community, including the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre CISLAC, and Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education CHRICED, have condemned the withdrawal of police personnel from the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission by the Inspector General of Police IGP, Kayode Egbetokun.

The groups noted that this withdrawal, which reportedly follows investigations into multi-billion Naira corruption allegations against the National Chairman of the ruling All-Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, raises serious concerns about the politicization of law enforcement agencies.

“The withdrawal of approximately 40 policemen providing security and investigative support severely undermines the crucial work of the anti-corruption agency in Kano State and threatens the constitutional requirements of the police’s impartially and independence”, the CSOs stated.

A joint statement signed by leaders of the groups, Olanrewaju Suraju, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani and Zikrillahi Ibrahim, said: “It is deeply troubling that law enforcement resources are being redirected away from combating corruption and instead appear to be utilized to obstruct investigations into high-profile individuals and undermine accountability. This action threatens the principles of federalism, transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.”

The statement said there was need for the IGP to prioritize the integrity and independence of law enforcement agencies, urging the IGP to refrain from actions that could be perceived as politically motivated, emphasizing that the fight against corruption should be free from political interference.

The groups however commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) for their commendable response when a leading ruling party politician allegedly attempted to manipulate them against the Kano State Anti-Corruption Commission.

Calling on the IGP to immediately reinstate police support to the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, the groups

stressed the importance of ensuring that law enforcement agencies remain impartial and committed to combating corruption in Nigeria.

The statement also urged Egbetokun to embrace professionalism and uphold the principles of justice and accountability in the execution of his duties.

“Corruption poses a significant threat to the development and progress of our nation, and it is imperative that all stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, civil society organizations, and governments, work together in a concerted effort to combat the scourge”, the groups added.

