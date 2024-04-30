Ganduje taunts Kwankwaso, NNPP: ‘No vacancy in Presidency come 2027’

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday, ridiculed Senator Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), and his Kwankwasiyya group on Monday.

Ganduje confidently declared that there would be no vacancy in the presidency come 2027, implying that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would continue to hold the office.

Speaking at the APC national secretariat in Abuja while receiving hundreds of supporters and representatives of various support groups from Kano, Ganduje accused the NNPP leadership and its chieftains in Kano State of sponsoring protests and a campaign to remove him as APC national chairman.

He claimed that all evidence pointed to their involvement in these activities.

Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State, alleged that the NNPP and its supporters were still reeling from their defeat in the last presidential election and had resorted to propaganda against the APC leadership due to their fear of another impending defeat.

He stated, “They are afraid because we are consolidating our strength, receiving new members, and expanding our reach across the country. They are already looking ahead to 2027, but by then, there will be no vacancy in the presidency. Only our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will continue to lead the nation, God willing.

“Our eyes are on those who are diverting our attention to political propaganda against the APC. Can we allow them to continue like that? We understand what they are doing. It is a political drama. They are also sponsoring pockets of diffident protest from all over the country. They are spending a huge chunk of money for people to demonstrate against the leadership of our party.”

The APC national chairman dismissed the NNPP’s efforts as a diversion from addressing the needs and demands of the people of Kano State, accusing them of political rascality and drama.

He expressed appreciation for the support and commitment of his party faithful, assuring them that the APC would continue to thrive and dominate the political landscape.

