NNPP rules out Gov Yusuf’s suspension

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has dismissed rumours about the suspension of the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, from the party.

The party’s Acting National Chairman, Dr. Ahmed Ajuji in a chat with journalists on Thursday in Abuja, said the party had no reason to suspend Yusuf.

He said: “For the record, Governor Yusuf is a bonafide member of our great party and a worthy ambassador of NNPP whose leadership and unprecedented achievements in Kano State are a thing of pride to us, and as such we have no reason to suspend him.

“In essence, the NNPP did not suspend our governor.”

Ajuji described those claiming to have suspended Yusuf from the NNPP for attending the party’s national convention as political comedians, hirelings, and clowns craving for relevance.

“The jokers played back a cracked record and poorly scripted movie of suspension of the Kano State Governor as their sponsors and target audience no longer listen to the endless suspension and expulsion of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the National Leader of the party.

“These political jobbers were also the ones hired to scuttle Yusuf’s election at the Tribunal, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court, falsely claiming that he was not duly and properly nominated by the party as its candidate for the 2023 general election.

“To God be the glory the Supreme Court Justices in their wisdom saw through their lies and agreed with us and the INEC that Yusuf is a bonafide member of NNPP,” the chairman added.

