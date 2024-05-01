MAY DAY: PRP tasks govt, Labour on policies to alleviate hardships

One of Nigeria’s major opposition parties, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has expressed its solidarity with Nigeriam workers on the occasion of the international workers’ day which is celebrated on May 1 every year.

In a solidarity message from the party signed by Acting National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, the PRP said it extends its “heartfelt solidarity to the hardworking men and women of Nigeria on the occasion of Workers’ Day, celebrated on the 1st of May every year.”

“As we mark this year’s Workers’ Day, we recognize the importance of this day in acknowledging the immense contributions of workers to the growth and development of our nation,” the party said.

Continuing, the message said:

“The PRP acknowledges the challenges faced by workers and the downtrodden in Nigeria, including low wages, poor working conditions, unemployment, and a general lack of social protection.

“We stand in unwavering support of their fight for a better life, fair wages, and improved working conditions.

READ ALSO:May Day: Atiku tells Nigerian workers not to despair in face of hardship under APC

“On this Workers’ Day, the PRP calls on the Nigerian government to prioritize policies that will uplift the living standards of workers and the less privileged.

“This includes implementing a living wage policy, improving social protection measures, and investing in quality education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

“We also urge the organized labor unions to continue their advocacy for workers’ rights and to collaborate with the government in the pursuit of these goals.

“A prosperous and equitable Nigeria is only possible when the needs and welfare of its working-class citizens are given due attention.

“The PRP remains committed to the cause of the Nigerian workers and the downtrodden. We pledge to work tirelessly to ensure that their voices are heard and their rights are protected.

“Together, we shall build a nation where the dignity of labor is truly valued, and all citizens have equal opportunities to thrive,” the party said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now