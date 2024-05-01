Politics
MAY DAY: PRP tasks govt, Labour on policies to alleviate hardships
One of Nigeria’s major opposition parties, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has expressed its solidarity with Nigeriam workers on the occasion of the international workers’ day which is celebrated on May 1 every year.
In a solidarity message from the party signed by Acting National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, the PRP said it extends its “heartfelt solidarity to the hardworking men and women of Nigeria on the occasion of Workers’ Day, celebrated on the 1st of May every year.”
“As we mark this year’s Workers’ Day, we recognize the importance of this day in acknowledging the immense contributions of workers to the growth and development of our nation,” the party said.
Continuing, the message said:
“The PRP acknowledges the challenges faced by workers and the downtrodden in Nigeria, including low wages, poor working conditions, unemployment, and a general lack of social protection.
“We stand in unwavering support of their fight for a better life, fair wages, and improved working conditions.
“On this Workers’ Day, the PRP calls on the Nigerian government to prioritize policies that will uplift the living standards of workers and the less privileged.
“This includes implementing a living wage policy, improving social protection measures, and investing in quality education, healthcare, and infrastructure.
“We also urge the organized labor unions to continue their advocacy for workers’ rights and to collaborate with the government in the pursuit of these goals.
“A prosperous and equitable Nigeria is only possible when the needs and welfare of its working-class citizens are given due attention.
“The PRP remains committed to the cause of the Nigerian workers and the downtrodden. We pledge to work tirelessly to ensure that their voices are heard and their rights are protected.
“Together, we shall build a nation where the dignity of labor is truly valued, and all citizens have equal opportunities to thrive,” the party said.
