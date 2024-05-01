Politics
Gov Adeleke boasts of debt-free governance, says Osun ‘won’t borrow a Kobo’
Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has made a bold claim that his administration has not taken a single loan since assuming office on November 27, 2022.
Speaking at the second edition of “Ipade Imole”, a public forum where he rendered account of his stewardship to the people of Osun State on Tuesday in Ilesa, Governor Adeleke emphasized that his decision to shun loans was in line with his campaign promise to govern within the state’s available resources.
“We have not borrowed a single kobo since we came into office,” Adeleke declared. “This is in line with our pledge to manage the huge liabilities we inherited from the previous government without accumulating more debt. If anyone tells you that this administration has borrowed money, tell them they are liars.”
On infrastructure development, the governor said that his administration was pursuing massive construction of flyover bridges and road dualisation across the state
Gov Adeleke appoints Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, as SSA on Entertainment
He said his administration was also developing agriculture, women development, youth development, and creative development, amongst others.
“We are running a pan-Osun government that is committed to the revival and prosperity of our dear state,” he stated.
This statement is seen as a rare commitment to fiscal responsibility in a country where many states rely heavily on borrowing to finance projects.
Governor Adeleke’s stance has sparked praise from some quarters, with many hoping that his debt-free approach will become a model for other states to follow.
