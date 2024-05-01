WIKE Vs FUBARA: Fight moves to ward level, as PDP faction counters lawmaker’s suspension

A factional ward executive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ngor Ward 1, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State led by its chairman, Owuokagakemi Lawrence, and the ward secretary, Stephen Jumbo, yesterday described the suspension of the member representing Andoni/Opobo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Awaji-Inombek Abiante as unlawful.

Recall that a faction of the ward executive, led by the chairman of the caretaker committee, Dike Bara, ward secretary, Dokubo Jackson and 12 others, had earlier announced, after a meeting at the party’s office in Ngo town, that it was suspending Abiante for anti-party activities.

Abiante is one of the federal lawmakers in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly loyal to the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The PDP in Rivers State has been split into factions after Fubara fell out with his predecessor and political godfather, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement titled: ‘Re: Notification of the suspension of Rep Awaji-Inombek Abiante,’ the Lawrence-led faction claimed that those behind Abiante’s suspension were not even members of the party.

The statement reads: “A radio announcement this morning by one Dike Bara and Dokubor Jackson, who are not members of the party and whose names are not even in the party register, claiming to be officials of our party in Ward 1 and purportedly announcing the suspension of Rep. Awaji-inombek Dagomie Abiante PhD, from the party is unlawful and should be disregarded by the general public.

“In the light of the above, we therefore, as the party recognised CTC executive in ward 1, Ngo, state as follows:

“That Rep. Awaji-inombek Dagomie Abiante is still a valid member of the PDP and leader of the party in Andoni Local Government Area and call on the general public to ignore his purported suspension as they are antics of frustrated politicians, particularly in Andoni and Rivers State who are discomforted by his towering political profile.

“That both Mr. Dike Bara and Dokubor Jackson are not members and/or officials of the party at any point in time, rather they are impostors and have no legal right by the party’s constitution to make any such announcement.

“That if anyone is to be suspended from the party for impersonation, it is Mr Dike Bara, Dokubor Jackson and their sponsors who are bent on destroying the peace of Andoni Local Government Area.

“That we hereby assure all our party members in Ward 1, Ngo town, Andoni, Rivers State and Nigeria in general to disregard the impersonators who are being hoodwinked by their sponsors to cause unnecessary crisis in the party.”

The party leaders urged the federal lawmaker, his supporters and the party faithful in Ngo town to remain peaceful and keep supporting Governor Fubara for the good of the state.

