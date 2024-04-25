Court vacates arrest order on Fubara’s chief of staff

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday vacated the warrant of arrest issued against Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The judge in a ruling agreed with Ehie’s counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), and Oluwole Aladedoye (SAN), who appeared for Ehie’s co-defendants, that the court lacked the jurisdiction to grant the order.

Nwite, who gave the order while delivering judgement in an ex-parte application brought by the Inspector-General Police’s lawyer, Simon Lough (SAN), held that at the time the arrest warrant order was made, there was no pending charge before the court.

He consequently vacated the arrest warrant issued against Ehie and five others.

The judge had on January 31 issued a warrant for Ehie’s arrest over his alleged involvement in the October 29, 2023 fire incident at the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The other affected persons are – Jinjiri Bala, Happy Benneth, Progress Joseph, Adokiye Oyagiri, and Chibuike Peter also known as Rambo.

