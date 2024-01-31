Politics
Rivers crisis: Court orders arrest of Gov Fubara’s loyalist, Edison Ehie, five others
Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, issued a warrant for the arrest of a former factional speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, and five others over their alleged roles in last year’s fire incident at the Assembly.
Other affected person are Jinjiri Bala, Happy Benedict, Progress Joseph, Adokiye Oyagiri and Chibuike Peter aka Rambo.
The six men were accused of playing various roles in the invasion, vandalisation, and burning down of the Assembly during the political crisis that rocked the state in October last year.
Ehie, who is the Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, resigned as Rivers Assembly member on December 31, 2023.
Rivers political crisis heats up again, as Assembly rejects Gov Fubara's appointments
The judge gave the order while ruling in an ex-parte application brought filed by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.
In the ex-parte application argued by Simon Lough, Deputy Commissioner of Police, the IGP accused the defendants and some other persons of conspiracy, arson, terrorism, attempted murder, and murder of a police officer, Bako Agbashim, and five other police informants in the state.
The slain informants are Charles Osu, Ogbonna Eja, Idaowuka Felix, Paul Victor Chibuogu, and Saturday Edi.
In his ruling, Justice Nwite ordered the police to arrest the defendants and bring them to court for trial.
