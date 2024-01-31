Reps set December 2025 date for new constitution

The House of Representatives has set a December 2025 date for the delivery of a new constitution for the country.

The House Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, disclosed this at their pre-inaugural meeting of the Constitution Review Committee on Wednesday in Abuja.

Kalu, who is also the chairman of the committee, said the lawmakers would set up a realistic time to complete their activities.

He said that the review would be the sixth time that the National Assembly would embark on the amendment of the nation’s constitution.

The deputy speaker added that the committee was aware of the challenges of insecurity and economic difficulties confronting it, adding that since 2010 the National Assembly had made landmark changes to the constitution since the military regime ended in 1999.

He listed some of the amendments made to the constitution to include judicial reform, electoral reforms and moving certain responsibilities of government from the exclusive to the constituent list.

Kalu said some reviews such as additional seats for women to be in the National Assembly and diaspora voting, among others were not passed by the parliament after the last amendment

“We hope we will get it right this time,” he stated.

The committee will be inaugurated on February 26.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now