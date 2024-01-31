Politics
Reps set December 2025 date for new constitution
The House of Representatives has set a December 2025 date for the delivery of a new constitution for the country.
The House Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, disclosed this at their pre-inaugural meeting of the Constitution Review Committee on Wednesday in Abuja.
Kalu, who is also the chairman of the committee, said the lawmakers would set up a realistic time to complete their activities.
He said that the review would be the sixth time that the National Assembly would embark on the amendment of the nation’s constitution.
The deputy speaker added that the committee was aware of the challenges of insecurity and economic difficulties confronting it, adding that since 2010 the National Assembly had made landmark changes to the constitution since the military regime ended in 1999.
He listed some of the amendments made to the constitution to include judicial reform, electoral reforms and moving certain responsibilities of government from the exclusive to the constituent list.
Kalu said some reviews such as additional seats for women to be in the National Assembly and diaspora voting, among others were not passed by the parliament after the last amendment
“We hope we will get it right this time,” he stated.
The committee will be inaugurated on February 26.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...