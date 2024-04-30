Ondo: PDP presents certificate of return to Agboola Ajayi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday presented a certificate of return to its governorship candidate in Odo State, Mr. Agboola Ajayi.

Ajayi, a former deputy governor in the state, emerged as the PDP candidate in the November 16 election after he won the party’s governorship primary following his victory in the party’s primary held last week in Akure.

The PDP Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, presented the certificate to Ajayi at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

He said the PDP was prepared to reclaim power in Ondo State.

Damagum said: “We produced a candidate without a dissenting voice. It’s because of what we have put in place that has made this possible.

“During our stakeholders meeting, we agreed that all the aspirants must come from the south, and by the grace of God, that happened. This shows the preparedness of the party to take over Ondo.

“Even from the last election, we know that Ondo is PDP and from the stakeholders’ meeting and other engagements, we were able to come out with a single candidate.”

Damagum advised Ajayi not to take his victory in the primary for granted, but work with other aspirants and stakeholders in the state for the party’s victory.

He added: “It is not going to be an easy task. You have to start going from door to door, reaching out to them, persuading them, you must work hard to make sure PDP takes Ondo.”

He assured Ajayi of the party leadership’s determination to take the lead in the reconciliation process, starting from the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting with stakeholders in the South-West on Monday.

In his remarks, the candidate promised to work with all party stakeholders and the people of Ondo.

“This election is a defining moment for us; It is about all of us coming together to chart a new course for Ondo State.

“It is about embracing our collective vision and aspirations for a better, more prosperous future; therefore, it cannot be about me alone,” he said.

