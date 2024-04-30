Court dismisses suits seeking Ighodalo’s disqualification as PDP governorship candidate in Edo

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, dismissed two separate suits challenging the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s primary election that produced Asue Ighodalo as the party’s governorship candidate in Edo State.

The judge in his ruling held that the plaintiffs lacked locus standi (legal right) to institute the action.

The first suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/195/2024 was filed by Adizetu Umoru while the second suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/196/2024 was filed by Moses Alabi and Christopher Oboarer.

READ ALSO: PDP unveils 200-member governorship campaign council in Edo

The plaintiffs listed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), PDP, its acting national chairman, Umar Damagum, the National Working Committee (NWC), and its National Executive Committee (NEC) as respondents in the suit.

The plaintiffs in their separate ex-parte motions dated and filed February 19 sought an order restraining the respondents from using the list of ward congresses held on February 4, for the purpose of conducting the PDP’s primary in Edo State pending the hearing and determination of the main suit.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now