PDP unveils 200-member governorship campaign council in Edo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State on Thursday in Benin unveiled a 200-member campaign council for the September 21 governorship election in the state.

The PDP State Organizing Secretary, Tony Anenih (Jnr.), who announced the list in a statement in Benin City, said members of the campaign council were versatile members who have been carefully chosen to deliver the party’s candidate, Asuerinme Ighodalo.

He said the campaign structure has an Advisory Council headed by Governor Godwin Obaseki, a Management Committee, and a State Campaign Council which comprises 200 eminent members of the PDP.

He said the women’s wing would be headed by the wife of the governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, and Mrs. Ifeyinwa Ighodalo while the youth wing would be led by the Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor.

According to him, the selection process was carried out under the direct supervision of Obaseki.

The statement read: “I do not have any doubt whatsoever in my mind, that this group of very versatile members of the PDP that have been carefully chosen will deliver our erudite, intellectually-sound and broad-minded candidate, Dr. Asuerinme Ighodalo.

“The advisory council has seven eminent members of the state, with the Governor as Chairman; the Management Committee is made up of the Director General and 13 Deputies for Finance, Contact and Mobilization and Media/ Publicity Field Operations and Security, among others”

“On behalf of the party, I congratulate every one of you who have been selected, and the party hopes and expects you to hit the ground running.”

