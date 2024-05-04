Arsenal maintain title bid with Bournemouth thrashing

Arsenal have gone four points clear at the top of the Premier League after thrashing Bournemouth 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners dominated the game especially the first half in which they opened scoring through Bukayo Saka from the penalty spot.

Kai Havertz was brought down by Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers and Saka kicked the ball into the net from the resulting spot-kick.

Arsenal doubled their lead in the 70th minute when Leandro Trossard curled the ball home from inside the area, before Declan Rice scored in added time to boost the Gunners’ goal difference.

The Cherries thought they had pulled a goal back through Antoine Semenyo but his strike was ruled out for a foul on David Raya by Dominic Solanke in the build up.

The victory means Arsenal are clear at the top but their four-point lead may only last a few hours as title rivals Manchester City play against Wolverhampton Wanderers later today.

