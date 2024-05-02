Aruna, Assar lead African contingent to Saudi Smash

Africa’s best ranked player Omar Assar of Egypt and Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna will lead the African contingent to the $2m prize money Saudi Smash taking place at the Sports Hall King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from May 1 to 11.

Assar and Aruna are expected to begin their campaigns from the main draw on May 4 in the men’s singles while Egypt’s duo of Dina Meshref and Hana Goda will also commence their battle for honours from the main draw of the women’s singles.

However, Egypt’s quartet of Mohamed El-Beiali, Youssef Abdel-Aziz, Khaled Assar and Ahmed Saleh as well as Senegal’s Ibrahima Diaw and Algeria’s Mehdi Bouloussa are expected to slug it out from the qualifying round on Wednesday May 1, in their bid to pick a place in the main draw of the men’s singles.

In the women’s singles Egypt’s quartet of Marian Alhodaby, Yousra Helmy, Marwa Alhodaby and Hend Fathym as well as Cameroon’s Sarah Hanffou and Algeria’s Lynda Loghraibi will also begin their quest for a place in the main draws from the qualifying round of the tournament.

Apart from the $2m prize money, Saudi Smash 2024 set to grip the table tennis world as the sport’s biggest names set to battle it out for WTT Grand Smash glory and a share of the prize fund, as well as valuable World Ranking Points are up for grabs in Jeddah.

With the champions taking home a whopping 2000 ranking points, the events at King Abdullah Sports City are poised to dramatically shake up the standings when the tournament ends on May 11.

Saudi Smash emerges as a marquee event in the WTT Series, blending top-tier table tennis action with dynamic entertainment. It transcends traditional event boundaries, creating a captivating spectacle that draws in fans and players from across the globe.

It is set against the backdrop of Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural landscape and modern aspirations, Saudi Smash elevates the experience of table tennis, making it a landmark occasion.

As a premier highlight of the WTT Grand Smash lineup, it celebrates the skill and passion of the game in a setting that promises unforgettable moments and a vibrant atmosphere for everyone involved.

