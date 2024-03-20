Table Tennis: Assar, Aruna lead six other Africans to 2024 World Cups

For the first time in the history of the ITTF World Cups, eight athletes to be led by Egypt’s Omar Assar and Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna will be representing Africa.

The eight have been confirmed for the $1m prize money elite tournament taking place in Macao, China from April 15 to 21, 2024.

The annual tournament which had been rested for some years will be making a return as part of ITTF’s strategic vision and unwavering dedication to revitalizing the sport’s illustrious heritage.

With the centenary celebrations of table tennis approaching in 2026, this initiative according to ITTF embodies the world table tennis ruling body’s commitment to infusing iconic events with renewed energy and excitement.

A total of 48 players will earn coveted spots in the Singles World Cup lineup as 44 players will qualify through the Continental Cups or World Ranking, with up to two host association players receiving nominations.

Each country is expected to enter up to four players each, excluding the reigning World Champion and U19 World Champion, who secure automatic qualification.

2023 African Games champion Assar and finalist – Aruna top the list of African players already listed for the championships.

In the men’s event, Assar and Aruna will be joined by Egypt’s duo of Ahmed Saleh and Mohamed El-Beaili, while 2023 African Games champion Egypt’s Hana Goda and compatriots – Mariam Alhodaby and Yousra Helmy as well as Cameroon’s Sarah Hanffou competing in the women’s event.

Since its inception in 1980 in Hong Kong, China, the World Cup format has evolved with the assembling of the sport’s elite from every corner of the globe for a fierce competition.

With an electrifying experience and a new playing system, the action kicks off with Stage 1, where players are divided into 16 groups of 3, engaging in intense round-robin battles.

The top-ranked players lead the charge in each group, while the rest are drawn in using a modified snake system, ensuring every match is a showdown of skill and strategy.

To keep the competition fierce and fair, players from the same association are pitted against different groups.

The winners of each group will advance to the knockout draw of Stage 2 while the Galaxy Arena, the premier indoor venue in Macao, China with its cutting-edge arena will blend the world of table tennis with entertainment, delivering an unprecedented spectacle for spectators worldwide.

