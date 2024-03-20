Alves to be freed on €1m bail after rape conviction

A Spanish court has ruled that ex-Barcelona and Brazil footballer Dani Alves can be conditionally released from jail after serving about a quarter of his sentence for rape.

Alves, who was sentenced to four and a half years in prison last month, will be released on a one million euro (€1m) bail.

The conditions for his release include turning over both his Brazilian and Spanish passports so he cannot leave Spain.

He must also appear before the court on a weekly basis, and adhere to a restraining order preventing him from approaching the victim.

Read Also: Alves found guilty of nightclub rape, bags prison sentence

40-year-old Alves had been held in pre-trial detention since January 2023, having been involved in the rape in December 2022.

The ruling came a day after Alves’ lawyer requested his release on the grounds that he had already served a quarter of his sentence in pre-trial detention following his arrest.

The decision, which was not unanimous due to a dissenting vote from one of the judges, can still be appealed.

The victim’s lawyer, Ester Garcia, said: “To me, it’s a scandal that they let a person who they know can get a million euros in no time walk free.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now