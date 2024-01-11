Court to deliver judgement on Lagos bishop accused of rape January 26

The Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, on Thursday reserved judgment in a case of rape involving a bishop, Oluwafeyiropo Daniel, till January 26.

Daniel, who is the Bishop of I Reign Christian Ministry, was arraigned by the state government for allegedly raping his assistant pastor and one other in the state.

He was also charged with attempted rape of one other survivor.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the amended four-count charge of rape, sexual assault and attempted rape.

Justice Rahman Oshodi fixed the date after counsel in the case adopted their final written addresses.

The defence counsel, Mr. Fola Awonusi, in his final written address, urged the court to discharge and acquit the defendant.

Awonusi argued that the documents presented before the court showed malice and financial gains on the part of the alleged survivors.

He stressed that there are contradictions in the evidence given by the prosecution witnesses.

The counsel urged the court to discount the evidence of the prosecution witness and acquit the defendant.

The state counsel, Babajide Boye, however, urged the court to convict the defendant accordingly.

READ ALSO: Outrage as ex-convict allegedly rapes 12-year-old girl to death in Ogun

Boye, in his final written address, argued that there was evidence that the defendant forced himself on the alleged survivors.

He said the contradictions which the defence argued about were immaterial.

Boye said: “In line with our argument, we urge the court to convict the defendant of the four-count charge.

“We have established sexual assault and attempted rape.

“We urge the court to convict the defendant accordingly.”

The prosecution told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence sometime in June 2020, at Ikota Villa Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offences contravene Sections 260 (2), 262 and 263 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now