RCCG pastor docked for allegedly raping, impregnating daughter

A Pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Emmanuel Orekoya, was on Tuesday, arraigned before the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court for allegedly raping and impregnating his 17- year-old daughter.

According to the Lagos State’s prosecution counsel, Mrs Abimbola Abolade, Orekoya is facing two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse and sexual assault preferred against him by the government.

During the arraignment of the suspect, Abolade told the court that Orekoya committed the offences sometime in 2017 at his residence at Jacob Adeleye Street, Odoeran, Itire, Surulere area of the state.

She stated that the defendant, in the process of having unlawful sexual intercourse with his daughter, allegedly impregnated her.

The prosecutor also told the court that Orekoya sexually assaulted the victim by inserting his finger inside her vagina and inserting his penis inside her mouth, offences which contravenes Section 137 of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

When the charges were read to him, Orekoya pleaded not guilty, forcing the presiding judge to order his remand in prison custody while the case was adjourned till April 17, for the commencement of trial.

