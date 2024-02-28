Vandals destroy TCN tower, leave Abuja in darkness

Suspected vandals have reportedly destroyed a tower supplying electricity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

This awful disappointment came less than a week after two power transmission towers were destroyed in the North-East region.

The destruction of the tower has reduced power supply to Abuja by 250 megawatts as residents in most areas only have two hours of power supply in a day.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, (AEDC), had in the past two weeks implemented a rigid power supply rationing system that has left swathes of districts without public power supply.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), spokesman, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement, issued on Wednesday, disclosed the situation.

It noted that tower 70 along its 330kV Gwagwalada-Katampe Transmission line has been vandalised with the tower standing precariously on the ground.

The company explained that the “sad incident occurred on the 26th of February, 2024, at about 11.32 pm. At the said time, the Gwagwalada – Katampe Transmission line tripped at Gwagwalada Transmission Substation and trial reclosure by TCN Operators failed, necessitating a physical patrol of the line.

“The TCN lines and patrol team discovered that the four tower footings of Tower 70 were vandalized, destroying the tower legs and causing the tower to stand on the ground, supported by conductors.

“The incident has reduced bulk power supply flexibility and the volume of power into Abuja by 250MW.”

The TCN further explained that the company has “mobilized to the site of the incident and has commenced an emergency repair of the damaged tower and its associated equipment.

“We reiterate the need for vigilance in the fight against vandalism of power equipment. It is important that we report suspicious movements around all power equipment to security operatives or to the nearest TCN offices nationwide.”

