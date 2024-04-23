Owner flees, as govt seals Abuja Chinese supermarket where Nigerians are barred from shopping

Nigerians have continued to commend the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) for taking the proactive action of sealing an Abuja-based Chinese supermarket following allegations of discriminatory practices against Nigerians.

A report on Sunday had indicted the supermarket located within the China General Chamber of Commerce located along Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Road in the FCT, of barring Nigerian citizens from shopping in the mall.

Following the exposè which came with video evidence, the FCCPC officials stormed the supermarket on Monday and shut down the premises after interrogating Nigerian workers at the supermarket.

During the exercise, it was learnt that the owner of the supermarket, a Chinese lady identified as Cindy Liu Bei, had fled on Monday at 8:26 am with her family, leaving their Nigerian workers to face the agency officials.

Director for Surveillance and Investigation at the FCCPC, Boladale Adeyinka, who spoke with journalists at at the end of the exercise, said the mission of the commission was in response to a viral video where Nigerians were allegedly being discriminated against and denied access to the supermarket.

