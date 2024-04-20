Business
FCCPC pinpoints factors responsible for rising consumer goods prices
The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has pinpointed several factors behind the ongoing surge in consumer prices, according to a comprehensive investigation.
During a market surveillance operation on Friday in Masaka Markets, Nasarawa State, FCCPC Director of Surveillance and Investigation, Mrs. B.A. Adeyinka, revealed the findings to journalists.
“We’ve conducted in-depth interviews with sellers and marketing executives across various industries,” Adeyinka said. “Despite government efforts to stabilize the currency, prices remain stubbornly high.”
The FCCPC investigation highlights a complex web of issues pushing prices upwards, including multiple layers of taxation and rising transportation costs.
Adeyinka explained that these transportation cost increases significantly burdening sellers, who then pass them on to consumers.
“Our findings point to a complex web of factors, including multiple layers of taxation and transportation costs, driving prices up. The cost of transportation is a significant burden on the sellers, and this cost is inevitably passed on to the consumer.
“For instance, a product that once cost N15,000 now sells for N50,000. This drastic increase is largely due to higher transportation expenses, the rising cost of pesticides, and security concerns in certain areas.
“Our first step is to compile a report on the multiple taxes affecting the market and advise the government on potential solutions. We aim to unlock the market by reducing these taxes, thereby easing the financial burden on both sellers and consumers,” she noted.
Adeyinka’s remarks suggest the FCCPC may push for policy changes to address the situation. The exact nature of these recommendations remains to be seen, but the findings offer valuable insights into the challenges facing Nigerian consumers.
