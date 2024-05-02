Business
Kaduna IRS shuts down MTN, Glo, others masts over N5.8bn unpaid taxes
The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) on Thursday sealed six telecommunication masts across the state’s metropolis over outstanding taxes totalling N5.8 billion.
The Secretary of the KADIRS Board, Mrs. Aysha Ahmad, confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday in Kaduna.
She said the measure was to enforce compliance among companies failing to meet their tax obligations.
READ ALSO: Reprieve for Glo subscribers as NCC shelves plans to bar network from calling MTN lines
The masts sealed by the agency include the MTN servers along the Tafawa Balewa Road, Surami Road, and Etsu Road as well as Globacom server at Shehu Laminu Road, along with a general mast (ATC) serving various communication services at Unguwan Rimi and Nagwamatse Road.
Ahmad said: “We are left with no option but to exercise the powers vested in us by the law to enforce compliance.”
She stressed that though the enforcement action was regrettable, it was necessary for citizens to pay their tax.
