Globacom denies owing MTN interconnect charges

Nigerian telecommunications company, Globacom Ltd, has denied owing its competitor, MTN, interconnect charges, contrary to reports making the rounds.

The denial came on the heels of an announcement on Monday by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), that Glo users will be barred from making calls to MTN subscribers because of Interconnectivity charges.

The notice which was given by the Director of Public Affairs of the NCC, Reuben Muoka, had stated that Glo failed to settle its outstanding debts despite repeated attempts at resolution.

It also stated that after reviewing the application and the circumstances relating to the indebtedness, Globacom lacked the significant or justifiable reasons for failing to pay the interconnect charges.

“All subscribers are requested to take notice that the commission has approved the partial disconnection of Globacom to MTN,” the notice read.

“This is in accordance with Section 100 of the Nigerian Communications Act (2003) and paragraph nine of the Guidelines on Procedure for Granting Approval to Disconnect Telecommunications Operators (2012).

“At the expiration of 10 days from January 8, 2024, subscribers of Globacom will no longer be able to make calls to MTN but will be able to receive calls.”

However, an official of Globacom who preferred anonymity on Tuesday, told newsmen in Lagos that the amount due for payment was N1.6 billion and it had been paid without controversy.

The official said a proper cross checking of facts should have been done before concluding that the telco was owing MTN.

“We are not owing MTN any interconnect charges,” the Glo official said, adding that Glo was the first telecoms company that introduced the pay per second form of billing, thereby cutting the monopoly of the other foreign companies operating in Nigeria.

