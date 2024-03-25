NCC files copyright violation charges against MTN, 4 others

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has filed criminal charges against MTN Nigeria Communications Limited and four others over alleged copyright infringement.

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, Nkeakam Abhulimen, Fun Mobile Limited, and Yahaya Maibe were also listed in the charge with Number FHC/ABJ/CR/111/2024 filed in the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The court document was seen by journalists on Monday.

The quintet will be docked on a three-count charge of copyright infringement.

The NCC alleged that the defendants between 2010 and 2017 offered for sale, sold, and traded for business infringed musical works of an artist, Maleke Idowu Moye without his consent and authorisation.

The commission added that the defendants used musical works and sound recordings of Maleke with subsisting copyright as Caller Ring Back Tunes without the authorisation of the artiste.

It listed the infringed musical works and sound recordings as 911, Minimini-wanawana, Stop Racism, Ewole, 911 instrumental, Radio, Low Waist, and No Bother.

NCC equally accused the defendants of distributing the musical works to their subscribers, without authorization.

The offences, according to the commission, were contrary to and punishable under section 20 (2) (a) (b) and (c) of the Copyright Act, Cap. C28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

However, the case has not been assigned to any judge nor any date fixed for the hearing.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now