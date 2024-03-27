NCC insists on Friday deadline to disconnect all registered SIMs without proper NIN linkage

Nigeria’s Telecommunications industry regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has insisted on disconnecting millions of telephone users without proper linkage of their National Identification Numbers (NIN) with their SIM cards by Friday, March 29, 2024.

The NCC has mandated all telcos in the country to disconnect all phone lines of subscribers who have not linked their National Identification Numbers (NIN) with their SIM cards.

The disconnections are set to take place on Friday, March 29,2024, following a directive from the NCC mandating all registered SIMs without proper NIN linkage to be either corrected or completely disconnected from networks.

The NIN-SIM Linkage process, which began on February 28, 2024, is part of the government’s initiative to combat criminal activities such as banditry and kidnapping, ultimately bolstering national security.

There are hints of a potential third phase in April 2024.

Operators have reportedly collaborated with the NCC in implementing the directive, demonstrating their dedication to national security objectives and ensuring full compliance by the specified deadlines.

The second phase will target subscribers with five or more SIMs from a single operator that lack verified NIN-SIM linkages.

The third phase, scheduled to start on April 15, will focus on subscribers with four SIMs or fewer and unverified NINs.

While telecoms companies are advocating for a review and extension of the April deadline for the third phase, indications from the NCC suggest a firm commitment to the established timelines.

The first phase resulted in the barring of 40 million lines, including approximately 17 million active SIMs without NIN submissions and 23 million inactive SIMs lacking NINs over the past year.

By: Babajide Okeowo

