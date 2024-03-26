Amotekun dismisses 3 officers for misconduct in Ondo

The South-West security network, Amotekun, has dismissed three of its officers in Ondo State for professional misconduct.

The State Commander of Amotekun Corps, Mr. Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this when he paraded seven suspects for human trafficking and housebreaking before journalists on Tuesday in Akure.

Adeleye said the three dismissed officers would be prosecuted in line with the regulations guiding the corps.

He said: “Today, we have three Amotekun personnel that had gone through the normal process of court marshal and are being dismissed today for professional misconduct.

“They cease to be members of Amotekun Ondo State Corp as from now and we would ensure that adequate punishment would be meted out to them even after dismissal.”

The commander, who called for credible information from residents, said a vehicle stolen by armed bandits around the Akure community had been recovered by the operatives.

He added that electronic equipment also stolen from a resident of the community was recovered and efforts are ongoing to arrest those behind the acts.

“Out of the seven suspects we are parading today, we have three that were arrested for human trafficking cases and we have four others that were arrested for housebreaking.

“And we were able to retrieve all the items stolen from their operation, which would be handed over to the rightful owners.

“However, this is to reconfirm that the response to distress calls is actually working for us to reduce crime to the minimum,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now