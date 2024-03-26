News
Amotekun dismisses 3 officers for misconduct in Ondo
The South-West security network, Amotekun, has dismissed three of its officers in Ondo State for professional misconduct.
The State Commander of Amotekun Corps, Mr. Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this when he paraded seven suspects for human trafficking and housebreaking before journalists on Tuesday in Akure.
Adeleye said the three dismissed officers would be prosecuted in line with the regulations guiding the corps.
He said: “Today, we have three Amotekun personnel that had gone through the normal process of court marshal and are being dismissed today for professional misconduct.
“They cease to be members of Amotekun Ondo State Corp as from now and we would ensure that adequate punishment would be meted out to them even after dismissal.”
The commander, who called for credible information from residents, said a vehicle stolen by armed bandits around the Akure community had been recovered by the operatives.
He added that electronic equipment also stolen from a resident of the community was recovered and efforts are ongoing to arrest those behind the acts.
“Out of the seven suspects we are parading today, we have three that were arrested for human trafficking cases and we have four others that were arrested for housebreaking.
“And we were able to retrieve all the items stolen from their operation, which would be handed over to the rightful owners.
“However, this is to reconfirm that the response to distress calls is actually working for us to reduce crime to the minimum,” he stated.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...