Ganduje APC governorship aspirants to work for APC victory in Ondo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday appealed to the party’s governorship aspirants in Ondo State to work for the party’s victory in the November 16 governorship election in the state.

He made the appeal when the aspirants met with members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja.

The meeting was at the instance of Ganduje.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa secured the APC governorship ticket after he defeated 15 other aspirants in the April 20 primary election in the state.

Ganduje said: “The purpose of this meeting is to appeal to us all not to dwell on what happened during the primary or what is correct or what is not.

“Dwelling on that, will lead to paralysis and the controversy will not favour us considering the galaxy of politicians here, because I know we have lawyers, engineers and other professionals here.

“We are mere stakeholders, but the state belongs to you all and I know that our desire is for our party to continue to be a ruling party in Ondo State.”

He added that the meeting was to appeal to the aspirants to work with the party and its candidate to ensure it retained its position as the ruling party in the state.

