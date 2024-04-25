Politics
Ganduje APC governorship aspirants to work for APC victory in Ondo
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday appealed to the party’s governorship aspirants in Ondo State to work for the party’s victory in the November 16 governorship election in the state.
He made the appeal when the aspirants met with members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja.
The meeting was at the instance of Ganduje.
Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa secured the APC governorship ticket after he defeated 15 other aspirants in the April 20 primary election in the state.
READ ALSO: Aiyedatiwa emerges APC governorship candidate in Ondo
Ganduje said: “The purpose of this meeting is to appeal to us all not to dwell on what happened during the primary or what is correct or what is not.
“Dwelling on that, will lead to paralysis and the controversy will not favour us considering the galaxy of politicians here, because I know we have lawyers, engineers and other professionals here.
“We are mere stakeholders, but the state belongs to you all and I know that our desire is for our party to continue to be a ruling party in Ondo State.”
He added that the meeting was to appeal to the aspirants to work with the party and its candidate to ensure it retained its position as the ruling party in the state.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...