Aiyedatiwa emerges APC governorship candidate in Ondo

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Saturday emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the November 16 election in the state

The Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, announced the outcome of the primary election held in the 203 wards across the state in the early hours of Monday.

He said Aiyedatiwa scored 48,569 votes to beat 15 other aspirants to the ticket.

He was closely followed by Mayowa Akinfolarin, who polled 15,343 votes while Olusola Oke garnered 14,915 votes.

Jimoh Ibrahim, the serving senator for Ondo South, polled 9456 votes; Wale Akinterinwa, 1,952; Isaac Kekemeke, 1,045; Gbenga Edema, 395; Olamide Ohunyeye, 424; Jimi Odimayo, 490; Olusoji Ehinlanwo, 492; Morayo Lebi, 290; Diran Iyantan, 348; Francis Faduyile, 353; Ifeoluwa Oyedele, 462; Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo, 529 and Funke Omogoroye, 115 votes.

As the incumbent governor, Aiyedatiwa’s victory in the primaries is hardly surprising.

However, the outcome may spark tensions within the party, particularly among rival factions and aspirants who may be unhappy with the result.

