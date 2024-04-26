Three die in Ondo auto crash

At least three died in an auto crash along the Ikare-Akoko/Owo road in Akungba Akoko Area of Ondo State on Friday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Ezekiel SonAllah, disclosed this to journalists in Akure.

SonAllah blamed the accident on wrongful overtaking and route violation.

The FRSC official said two men and one female child died in the accident.

He said: “The accident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Friday at Akungba Akoko along Ikare/Owo road while six male adults and one female child were involved in the crashes.

READ ALSO: 11 die, 16 injured in Kano auto crash

“The accident involved a Toyota Camry marked LND592GX, with one unregistered commercial motorcycle and one Suzuki mini-commercial bus marked 552XA.

“All the victims were taken to Aduloju Hospital in Akungba by a police patrol team while the road was cleared and normal free flow of traffic was restored in conjunction with Nigerian Army, the Police and FRSC personnel.

“We also recommend that speed breakers should be mounted on the road to forestall recurrent crashes on the road, especially on the particular road.”

