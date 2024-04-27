News
One dead, two injured in Ogun auto crash
One person died and two others were injured in an auto crash at the popular Itaoshin market in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Saturday.
The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.
She said a fuel tanker was involved in the accident.
The spokesperson added that several other vehicles and shops were burnt in the incident.
Okpe said: “The crash occurred at about 1610 hrs involving a tanker laden with gas.
READ ALSO: Six die in Ogun auto accidents
“The people involved in the accident were six and all male adults. Two got injured and unfortunately, one person died which is the motor boy who was trapped.
“The fire service was contacted immediately and the scene was cordoned off to avoid a secondary crash.
“The corpse was deposited at the State General Hospital Morgue, Abeokuta, and the injured victims were taken by the family.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...