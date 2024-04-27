One dead, two injured in Ogun auto crash

One person died and two others were injured in an auto crash at the popular Itaoshin market in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Saturday.

The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

She said a fuel tanker was involved in the accident.

The spokesperson added that several other vehicles and shops were burnt in the incident.

Okpe said: “The crash occurred at about 1610 hrs involving a tanker laden with gas.



“The people involved in the accident were six and all male adults. Two got injured and unfortunately, one person died which is the motor boy who was trapped.

“The fire service was contacted immediately and the scene was cordoned off to avoid a secondary crash.

“The corpse was deposited at the State General Hospital Morgue, Abeokuta, and the injured victims were taken by the family.”

