Metro
Six die in Ogun auto accidents
At least six passengers died in three different accidents along the Ogun State corridor of the Lagos/ Ibadan Expressway and Sagamu/ Benin/Ore Expressway on Monday.
The Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Florence Okpe, said in a statement that the first accident occurred at about 3:00 a.m., near Fidiwo along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill one in Ogun
According to her, the second crash occurred at 5:18 a.m. on the Ore- Ijebu-Ode section of the expressway and involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number RBC213XT.
The third accident was along the Ore-Ijebu-ode expressway with 29 people involved.
One person died, two were injured and 26 others were unhurt in this accident.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...