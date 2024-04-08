Six die in Ogun auto accidents

At least six passengers died in three different accidents along the Ogun State corridor of the Lagos/ Ibadan Expressway and Sagamu/ Benin/Ore Expressway on Monday.

The Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Florence Okpe, said in a statement that the first accident occurred at about 3:00 a.m., near Fidiwo along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to her, the second crash occurred at 5:18 a.m. on the Ore- Ijebu-Ode section of the expressway and involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number RBC213XT.

The third accident was along the Ore-Ijebu-ode expressway with 29 people involved.

One person died, two were injured and 26 others were unhurt in this accident.

