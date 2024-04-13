Two dead, 13 injured in Ogun auto crash

Two people died and 13 others were injured in an accident along the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode expressway in Ogun State on Saturday.

The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mrs. Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

She said a Toyota Hiace bus marked GUE 59 ZY and a truck with registration number BGT 94 LG were involved in the accident which occurred at 12:10 p.m.

The FRSC spokesperson added that the accident was caused by excessive speeding which made the bus driver to crash into a stationary truck parked by the roadside.

Okpe said: “15 people were involved in the crash – 10 men and five women and a total of 13 people sustained injuries while two persons died.”

