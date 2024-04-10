Three dead, two injured in Ogun auto crash

At least three persons died and two others in an auto crash on the Fidiwo Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.

The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mrs. Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

She said accident a green Toyota jeep marked BDG 213 BJ was involved in the accident which occurred at 1:07 p.m.

According to Okpe, the accident was caused by a burst tyre which caused the vehicle to lose control and crashed under the bridge.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill one in Ogun

She said: “A total of five people were involved (four men and one woman) and two got injured, while the remaining three were killed from the lone crash (two men and one woman).

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, while the corpses were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.”

She advised motorists to drive within the stipulated speed limit and always undertake routine checks to detect faults on their vehicles.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now