Dessers nets winner for Rangers at St. Mirren

Nigeria striker Cyriel Dessers has helped his club Rangers end their three-game unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership with a 2-1 victory over St. Mirren.

Dessers scored the winner in the 74th minute as Rangers sealed a 2-1 away victory on Sunday.

The Nigeria International has now taken his goal tally for the season to 20 goals in all competitions.

Read Also: Arsenal survive Spurs fightback to secure vital win

Philippe Clement’s Rangers needed a win to draw level with leaders Celtic as the reigning champions face Dundee later on Sunday.

Victory means Rangers avoided going four league games without a win for the first time since February 2017 and keeps them on the hunt for a domestic treble.

Also in action for Rangers was Nigeria defender Leon Balogun who like Dessers played throughout the game.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now