Balogun rejoins Rangers on one year deal

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has made a return to Scottish Premiership club Rangers as he signed a fresh one-year contract.

The Nigeria international had played with the club between 2020 and 2022.

Rangers announced Balogun’s signing in a statement released on their website on Wednesday, with the defender being their seventh signing of the summer.

“Rangers are delighted to welcome Leon Balogun back to Rangers, with the central defender signing a one-year deal with the club, subject to international clearance,” the club wrote.

Read Also: Balogun joins Championship club QPR after leaving Scottish side Rangers

Speaking after his arrival at the team’s training camp in Germany, Balogun said: “I am just excited to be honest, it is still a bit unreal but it is very real, so I am just really really happy to be back at Rangers – it feels like coming home.

“Since I have left, I have always felt a lot of appreciation and love from friends I have made in Glasgow and around the club and now that I am back it is nice to say the least.

“I know second is no option, I know what people are going to say very quickly if we are not performing so it is time to get to work, put our best foot forward and make sure we get the results that we need.”

In his first spell in Scotland, the 35-year-old won the Premiership title and the Scottish Cup in 2021 and 2022 respectively, and also helped Rangers reach the Europa League final which they lost to Frankfurt on penalties in 2022.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now