NPFL: Shooting Stars seal first win of season as Rangers stay winless

2 mins ago

NPFL: Plateau Utd lead the pack after matchday 4

Shooting Stars defeated El-Kanemi Warriors 1-0 in Ibadan to earn their first victory of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Tiza Samuel scored the game-winning goal ten minutes from the end.

This season, Gbenga Ogunbote’s team has played four games in the NPFL, winning one, drawing two, and losing one.

Rangers and the Niger Tornadoes were pushed to a 0-0 draw at the Bako Katangora Stadium.

This season, the Flying Antelopes are still winless.

At the New Jos Stadium, Lobi Stars thrashed Bayelsa United 3-0 for the day’s largest victory.

Umar Abba scored a goal for the hosts, and Kamaga Suur netted two goals.

FULL RESULTS

Lobi Stars 3-0 Bayelsa United
Sunshine Stars 1-0 Abia Warriors
Niger Tornadoes 0-0 Rangers Int’l
Wikki Tourists 0-0 Doma United
Bendel Insurance 3-0 Remo Stars
Enyimba FC 3-0 Kwara United
Gombe United 1-1 Nasarawa United
Shooting Stars 1-0 ElKanemi Warriors
Akwa United 1-0 Plateau United
Dakkada FC 1-2 Rivers United

